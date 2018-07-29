BATON ROUGE AREA
Owen and White Inc. has promoted Roy A. Waggenspack to senior vice president and David W. Kozan to vice president.
Waggenspack was vice president and has been with Owen and White for more than 40 years. He has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Kozan was project engineer and has been with the firm more than 15 years. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from LSU.
Lana Sonnier Venable has been named executive director of Louisiana Lawsuit Abuse Watch.
Venable, an LSU graduate, was public and government affairs adviser for ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge for 11 years. Previous experience includes serving as Louisiana Economic Development press secretary following Hurricane Katrina, as well as government relations roles with the American Cancer Society and American Heart Association. She also held positions in the nonprofit sector in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.
Volunteers In Public Schools has elected Will Minton, of CanopyEd, as president.
Other officers are Robyn Merrick, of Southern University, vice president; Jeremy Lapeyrouse, of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, treasurer; and Mary Lou Potter, retired from the Board of Regents, secretary.
New directors are Donald Chube Jr., Louisiana Lottery; Stuart Helo, CSRS; Theo Richards, CATS; and Annette Williams, Our Lady of the Lake.
The LSU College of Agriculture has named Bruce Cameron as head of the Department of Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising.
Cameron has served since 2012 as head of the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Wyoming. Cameron is a native of Australia and received his bachelor’s and doctorate degrees in textile technology from the University of New South Wales in Sydney.
The Downtown Business Association of Baton Rouge has elected Gordy Rush, of Guaranty Media, as president.
Other executive committee members elected are John Snow, of Emergent Method, vice president; Libby McKerley, of Harris Deville and Associates, treasurer; Kevin Broussard, of Charles W. Lamar Jr. YMCA, secretary; and Lauralyn Maranto, of Visit Baton Rouge, immediate past president.
New board members elected are Daniel Stetson, executive director of the LSU Museum of Art, and Tara Aucoin, owner of several Roly Poly locations. Other board members are Gabe Vicknair, Downtown Development District appointed representative; Chris Brooks, of Launch Media and the Baton Rouge Blues Festival; Michael Day, Raising Cane's River Center;and Wade Iverstine, Kean Miller.
Susan P. Jandle has been named office manager at the Retired State Employee Association in its Baton Rouge office.
The lifelong Louisiana resident retired from the state after 28 years of service as the chief examiner of the Office of Financial Institutions.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Danos in Gray has named Reed Peré as vice president of business development, sales and marketing, and James Callahan as vice president of operations.
The moves created additional organizational changes for 12 Danos team members. Among those new positions are Mike Guidry to general manager of production from operations manager and Kevin Biringer to general manager of projects for the Permian from manager of project management.
Peré joined Danos in 2006 and was named vice president of production services in 2015. In his new role, Peré will be based primarily in Danos’ Houston office.
Callahan was vice president of project services. He will absorb the production services responsibilities, which Peré previously oversaw, in addition to his current supervision of project operations worldwide. Callahan joined Danos in 2013 as director and later served as vice president of finance and administration.
Lugenbuhl, Wheaton, Peck, Rankin & Hubbard has named attorney Delos Flint Jr. as a shareholder in its New Orleans headquarters.
Flint is a former named partner of Fowler Rodriguez and has nearly 40 years experience. His specialty is admiralty and maritime law and energy industry representation. He is admitted to practice law in Louisiana and Colorado. He holds a bachelor's degree in history from Dartmouth College and earned his juris doctorate at LSU Law School.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has promoted Cindy Quigley to director of the Lakeview Regional Behavioral Health Center.
Quigley, with several years of experience in mental health, has served as physician provider relations director for behavioral health at Lakeview Regional and Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Mississippi, for the past five years. She is completing the final year of the management development program through HCA Healthcare, the parent company of both Lakeview Regional and Garden Park.
AROUND LOUISIANA
Kandace Mauldin, of Houma, chief financial officer of Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, has been installed as 2018-19 chair of the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants.
Other officers are Jason MacMorran, a director with Postlethwaite & Netterville in Baton Rouge, who will automatically become chair in June 2019; Jay Montalbano, a partner with Hannis T. Bourgeois LLP in Baton Rouge, treasurer; John "Bryan" Ehricht, an associate director with James, Lambert, Riggs and Associates Inc. in Hammond, Seth Norris, chief financial officer of The Cottonport Bank in Cottonport, and Alfred E. Stacey IV, a retired partner from Bourgeois Bennett LLC in New Orleans, all three to two-year terms as members-at-large; Gary Dressler, an associate director with Postlethwaite & Netterville's tax services group in Metairie, second year of a two-year term as a member-at-large; and CPA Gina Rachel, of Marrero, immediate past president.