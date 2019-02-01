Louisiana's Movie Tavern locations have a new owner, after the Marcus Corp. completed a deal to acquire the 22 luxury movie theaters across several states.
The Milwaukee-based Marcus Corp. bought the assets of Movie Tavern from VSS-Southern Theatres LLC, a portfolio company of private equity firm Veronis Suhler Stevenson. The deal, which included stock and cash, is worth $139 million.
Movie Tavern has three Louisiana locations in Baton Rouge, Denham Springs and Covington. The company operates theaters with luxury reclining seats and food and beverage service.
The theater opened its Baton Rouge location at Citiplace, off Corporate Boulevard, in 2015. It acquired the United Artists Theater for $8.15 million and rebranded it. A location at Juban Crossing in Denham Springs opened after.
The deal included 22 of the 24 Movie Tavern theaters, a spokeswoman said.