Plans to build a 117-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Citiplace, at the site where On The Border restaurant was located, are set to go before the city-parish Planning Commission in November.
Ricky Patel of Divi Hospitality, a Broussard-based hotel operator, said the Home2 Suites will be similar to the one that has operated off Siegen Lane for a couple of years. “This will be an all-suites hotel, with a kitchenette in every room,” he said.
Construction is expected to start by the end of the year, open by late 2019-early 2020, Patel said. Rooms will have an average rate between $129 and $149 a night.
About 90 construction jobs will be created by the hotel construction and Patel said between 30 to 34 people will work at Home2 Suites after it opens.
“We think this is a perfect brand to feed into the market,” Patel said. “This caters to corporate and leisure clients.”
Patel has a number of hotel properties in metro Baton Rouge, including the Baymont Inn at Interstate 12 and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and the La Quinta Inn & Suites off Interstate 10 in Port Allen. Patel said he’s planning to build two more hotels in the area, including one in Zachary and one located off Interstate 10. His Lafayette-area properties include La Quinta and Hampton Inn in Broussard.