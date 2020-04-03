Specialty alumina manufacturer LAlumina LLC expects to temporarily lay off 302 workers at its plant in Ascension Parish for a two-week period near the end of May.

The company, formerly known as Almatis Burnside, filed a notice of the layoff with the Louisiana Workforce Commission in March.

The layoffs are expected to last between May 24 and June 7, according to a letter from management. Only a skeleton crew is expected to remain on-site. The employees are represented by the United Steelworkers Union.

"Due to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the price of alumina has fallen below the cost to produce," according to the letter. "We do not know how long this complete shut down will last."

LAlumina's largest customer is also its former owner, Almatis, which sold the plant in mid-2019. Almatis ordered fewer products from the plant in recent months, LAlumina said in its layoff letter. The plant has enough bauxite, the raw material used to make alumina products such as aluminum, for the next 60 days.

The company previously sought to cancel several economic development incentive agreements with the state in December, citing that it could not meet requirements of the agreements.

However, the company still has a state Quality Jobs program contract for the Burnside facility, which is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% of annual gross payroll for no more than 10 years, in addition to a state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. The layoffs could impact the company's eligibility for that program.

The company did not respond to repeated requests for comments.

