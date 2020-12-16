One of the real estate agents who has the listing for the River Park property next to Hollywood Casino said he’s looking forward to selecting a purchaser for the 23.5-acre site “in the near term.”

Tuesday was the deadline for offers on the site along the Mississippi River. Parke McEnery of The McEnery Co. said he was “very encouraged by the response in the marketplace.”

McEnery and Gordon McLeod have been marketing River Park with an eye toward building an amphitheater on the site. Last week, they told the Downtown Development District board there was a “tug-of-war” between developers who are eying it for an amphitheater and those who want to use it for industrial purposes.

In September, 19th Judicial District Court Judge Janice Clark ruled against River Park developer Pete Clements in a four-year-long battle first brought against him by First NBC Bank. Girod LoanCo took over the battle after the failure of First NBC. Clark ruled that Clements owed the lender more than $19 million in principal and interest payments, stemming from a 2008 loan he took out on the property.

Clements spent years and millions of dollars trying to develop the tract next to Hollywood Casino. At one point, he teamed up with the casino to build a railroad underpass to improve access to the land.

Clements went before the DDD in September 2013 to discuss plans for River Park. At the time, he said financing was nearly lined up and a groundbreaking should be held before the end of the year. He said the development would include 18 local and national restaurants, two live music venues, residences, hotels, a park and a boardwalk along the river. However, that never happened and three years later First NBC was trying to force him into bankruptcy.