Baton Rouge area
Dr. Aniedi Udofa, medical director at Capital Area Human Services, has been elected as a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association.
The honorary designation is based on an individual’s contributions to the field. Udofa has served on the CAHS medical staff for 18 years and was named medical director in 2012. She is also an LSU Health Sciences Center clinical rotation supervisor for the substance abuse and community psychiatry program for the LSU psychiatry residents training at CAHS. She is certified as a diplomate of American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Udofa has served as deputy coroner-mental health for 13 years.
The Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors has named 2019 award recipients: Debbie Hanna, of Re/Max First, Realtor of the Year; Cissy Whittington, of TitlePlus, as the Ben R. Downing Jr. Affiliate of the Year; Blair Root, of CJ Brown Realtors, Rising Star of the Year; Jim Rutledge and Ryn Jones, both of Re/Max Professional, Most Cooperative Realtor; and Laura Buck Smith of eXp Realty, the Charles H. Dillemuth Humanitarian of the Year.
New Orleans area
Orleans Parish Communications District announced that Executive Director Tyrell T. Morris has been selected by the NG911 Institute to receive the NG911 Awareness Award in Washington, D.C.
The award recognizes hard work and dedication toward progress in the 911 industry. Morris was cited for his continued effort to raise awareness about the issues relating to Next Generation 911, including emergency communications specialist mental health and well-being, industry leadership development and the 911 Saves Act, a bill before congress which would change the legal designation of emergency communications specialists from clerks to first responders.
Around Louisiana
The Louisiana Travel Association announced winners of its Louey Awards, recognizing individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry. Winners from the area are Tourism Campaign of the Year, budget of $30,000 and above, to New Orleans at World Pride – Communify and New Orleans Tourism; Festival/Event of the Year to Rougarou Fest in Houma; Attraction of Year to Gator Chateau, Jennings; Accommodation of the Year/Full-Service Lodging to Windsor Court Hotel, New Orleans; Accommodation of the Year/Limited-Service Lodging to Hotel Cazan, Mamou; Accommodation of the Year/Bed & Breakfast to Bienvenue Mon Ami Bed & Breakfast, Amite City; Community Partnership of the Year to 2019 Destination Downtown – Hammond; and Legislative Travel Champions Rep. Stephen Dwight, R-Lake Charles, and Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans.