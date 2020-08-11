The state’s Main Street Recovery Grant Program, which is offering reimbursement payments of up to $15,000 for Louisiana small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic, probably has about 45 days or so until it runs out of funding.
“Honestly, I didn’t think we would have money left 31 days into it,” Treasurer John Schroder said Tuesday during a webinar sponsored by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. “We have a long, long way to go until we reach the end of the line.”
The Legislature set aside $275 million for the grant program. About 12,000 businesses have submitted applications so far, Schroder said.
About two-thirds of the businesses that have applied for funding at www.louisianamainstreet.com are choosing to get “quick relief” payments of up to $5,000, which require less paperwork. That’s the reason the grant money is lasting a little longer than expected. “Many, many businesses are settling for the $5,000 because that’s what they need,” Schroder said. “It’s just easier to do that.”
The first reimbursement checks will go out Wednesday.
Grants are available to all businesses that were domiciled in Louisiana as of March 1, have fewer than 50 employees, are at least 50% owned by a Louisiana resident, and filed state income taxes in 2018, 2019 or plan on filing in 2020. Home-based businesses and franchisees are eligible, as are sole proprietorships, but the business must have a physical location that is open to customers and employees.
The website launched July 28. The first 21 days after the launch, the program will only be open to businesses that haven’t received any funds from insurers or government programs. The goal is to pay out $40 million in the first two months of the program to businesses that are owned by women, minorities or veterans.
So far, 78% of applicants are businesses owned by women, minorities or veterans. That’s led to a misconception Main Street Recovery is only for minorities, Schroder said.
Another misnomer is that businesses which have received funds from the Paycheck Protection Program or from the U.S. Small Business Administration can’t get Main Street money. While the first three weeks are set aside for businesses that haven’t received any aid during the pandemic, on August 18, all small businesses will be eligible to file claims.
“We do expect when August 18 gets here, we will get a bump in applications,” Schroder said. Businesses that have received PPP, SBA or insurance money can fill out paperwork for Main Street, but their applications won’t get processed until next week. So far, about 40% of applicants are from businesses that have gotten some funds, 60% haven’t received any money yet.
Businesses that were forced to close or otherwise affected by pandemic can claim reimbursements for a range of expenses incurred since March 1. Rent, insurance, utilities, payroll, inventory replacement, teleworking equipment, sanitizers, cleaning supplies and equipment needed to set up social distancing are all eligible expenses. About the only thing that can’t be claimed is lost revenue.