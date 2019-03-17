BATON ROUGE AREA
The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has named Dr. George Robinson as its 2018 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, recognizing outstanding professional accomplishments, personal achievements and contributions to the community through public service.
Robinson is the chief executive officer of Heartland Veterinary Partners, a veterinary hospital acquisition and support organization. Robinson has more than 30 years of veterinary industry experience, holding numerous clinical, operational and senior management roles throughout his career. Robinson’s special clinical interests are avian medicine, orthopedic and soft tissue surgery. His nonclinical interests are business management and the human/companion animal bond. He enjoys lecturing, mentoring, teaching and sharing his knowledge through journals and media. Robinson is an LSU vet school graduate and has a Master of Science in Public Health degree from the Howard University School of Medicine and bachelor's degree from Southern University. He previously served as vice president of the Louisiana Board of Veterinary Medicine and is presently a class agent for the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1981. He was the first African-American from Louisiana to attend the LSU vet school, where he served as student body president. The endowed Dr. George E. Robinson III, DVM, MSPH, Superior Graduate Scholarship commemorates his veterinary career, promotes diversity and enhances the vet school experience for all students, said Joel Baines, the vet school's dean.
The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities announced the Capital Area Human Services has been accredited for three years for the following programs and services: outpatient treatment for alcohol and other drugs/addictions adults and also children and adolescents; outpatient treatment in mental health for adults and also children and adolescents; and for residential treatment for alcohol and other drugs or addictions for adults.
The organization provides community-based programs and services for mental health, developmental disabilities and addiction recovery in the parishes of Ascension, East and West Baton Rouge, East and West Feliciana, Iberville and Pointe Coupee. The accreditation is the third consecutive three-year accreditation received, reflecting an organization’s substantial conformance to the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities standards based on a peer review process and on-site visits.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The LSU AgCenter graduated its 2018 class of Louisiana Master Farmers in a program that promotes research-based conservation strategies and implementation of practices on their farms in training led by experts from the AgCenter as well as the Louisiana Farm Bureau, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. Graduates from the area are Patrick Dwayne David, of Lafayette Parish; Kenneth Primeaux Jr., Kenneth Primeaux Sr. and Julie Richard, all of Vermilion Parish; and Patty A. Vogt, of Plaquemines Parish.