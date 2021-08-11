The Downtown Development District has launched a grant program that will give restaurants and bars up to $1,500 for furniture and permits to offer outdoor dining.
The program targets businesses affected by the COVID pandemic by helping them establish outdoor areas for eating and drinking. It will provide a 50% reimbursement for the purchase of approved dining furniture and reimburse application and permit fees associated with the sidewalk café ordinance.
Ryan Benton, development project director for the DDD, said there is a $15,000 grant pool. Once the money is distributed the program will end.
Grant applications are available through the DDD website.