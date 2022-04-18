Supper Club, a new fine dining restaurant from Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux co-founder Brandon Landry, is set to open in mid-May. Landry has been cultivating an air of mystery about the restaurant at 10480 Perkins Road. The menu hasn’t been revealed yet, but he said it will be “eclectic”. “We’re not reinventing the restaurant wheel, we’re sourcing the best products in the world and bringing them to Baton Rouge,” he said. Similar care is being taken in all aspects of Supper Club – lunch won’t be served so guests won’t feel rushed, seating will be limited, the bathrooms will have all private stalls, the volume and intensity of music will shift during the evening. “Baton Rouge has an unbelievable restaurant scene,” Landry said. “This will be a little bit different.”
