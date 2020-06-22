Two local movie theaters have announced dates for reopening from coronavirus pandemic closures.
Malco Theaters said it will reopen its Gonzales Cinema on Thursday, offering a lineup of classic family movies such as “The Goonies” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark," along with recent releases such as “Trolls: World Tour” and “The Invisible Man."
Celebrity Theaters said it will reopen its location on George O’Neal on July 10.
Both properties will reopen with reduced seating capacity and sanitation stations.
Malco is the first multiscreen theater locally to reopen. The Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts has been open for two weeks, screening classic movies such as “Jaws” and “E.T. The Extraterrestrial."
Cinemark has said it will open its Perkins Rowe theater on July 3. AMC, which owns and operates theaters at the Mall of Louisiana and on Hatteras Avenue, said it will reopen most of its properties by July 15. Movie Tavern, which has locations in Citiplace and Juban Crossing, said it is making plans to reopen soon, but no date has been given.