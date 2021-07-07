Baton Rouge-based Amedisys Inc. has completed its acquisition of the home health and hospice arm of the Visiting Nurse Association, a 125-year-old nonprofit, that allows Amedisys to conduct home health and hospice operations in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa.
The services will be provided by Amedisys Home Health and AseraCare Hospice, an Amedisys company.
VNA will continue to provide programs and services in Omaha and western Iowa, including homeless shelter nursing services, parenting support, physician-ordered mother and child services, flu and immunization services, school health programs, and infusion pharmacy.
“As VNA reflects on its mission and long history, it has become clear that we should return to our original focus — to serve those in the community who may not have the resources,” said Visiting Nurse Association President and CEO James Summerfelt.
Amedisys has roughly 500 workers at its corporate office, in addition to an executive office in Nashville, Tennessee, with nearly 70 workers there. Amedisys has more than 514 care centers across 39 states. It has grown to more than 418,000 patients across its network and has upwards of 21,000 employees nationwide.