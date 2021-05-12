Baton Rouge-based Acme Refrigeration has been sold to a publicly traded Florida company.
The family owned wholesale supplier of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration products was bought by Miami-based Watsco Inc., a large distribution business for HVAC products across North America, with some exports to Latin America and the Caribbean.
The price and terms of the deal were not immediately available from the companies or regulatory filings. In 2020, Acme Refrigeration generated $60 million in revenue.
The Baton Rouge business, with its main office along Choctaw Drive near downtown, was founded in 1945 by the Kaiser family.
It has since grown to 18 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, including markets such as Lake Charles, New Orleans, Alexandria, Hammond and Lafayette.
The business sells thousands of types of products to more than 4,000 active customers from hospitals and hotels to chemical manufacturers and colleges.
It is led by both third- and fourth-generation family members of its founders, including Chuck Kaiser, vice president of Acme Refrigeration of Baton Rouge.
He is the uncle of Ryan Kaiser, son of the company's longtime president Adrian E. Kaiser III, who now lists his LinkedIn profile as retired.
Acme was founded just after World War II by the former president's grandfather, and his son, Ryan, has been working his way up the ranks.
Acme is not expected to change its moniker and will continue to be led by its existing leadership.
"Acme has long been an admired company within its markets with a loyal customer following," said Albert H. Nahmad, CEO of Watsco. "We look forward to providing the resources, capital and technology needed to assist in achieving their growth plans."