Liskow & Lewis, a New Orleans oil and gas law firm with locations in Lafayette and Houston, has opened a Baton Rouge office at 451 Florida St., Suite 1150.
The office will be managed by Matt Jones, a 30-year Liskow & Lewis lawyer. He previously practiced in the firm’s Lafayette office, but has been serving clients in Baton Rouge for decades, the law firm said. He will be joined by Paul Adkins, a litigator with experience with commercial disputes, as well as cases involving oilfield contamination, mineral landowner and lessee disputes, mineral regulatory issues, and other aspects of oilfield litigation.
President and Managing Partner Bob Angelico said the firm is experiencing a period of growth and opening the Baton Rouge office is a part of its efforts to meet clients' needs. Founded in 1935, Liskow & Lewis has nearly 140 lawyers serving a variety of clients from small businesses to large companies in the energy and oil and gas industries.