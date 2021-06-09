A Coursey Boulevard shopping center has been sold for nearly $1.4 million to local investors.
Oriental Pearl BR LLC, which lists Aling and Xiu Qing Zheng as its members, bought the Lake Park Center at 12240 Coursey, in a deal that closed Monday. The seller was Parkland Properties LLC, represented by Kenneth Emile Parks Jr. of Slidell.
Lake Park’s tenants include Pocorello’s, Cupcake Junkie and Children’s Boutique. The shopping center is 12,500 square feet and has a 1,000 square foot vacancy.
Joey Canella and Steve Legendre of Stirling Properties represented the seller. The property had the same owner for 15 years, but he sold the property to potentially purchase something closer to where he lives in Slidell, Canella said.
The shopping center has consistently had a high occupancy rate, because of the small suites and affordable rents, which average below $12 a square foot, Canella said.
Steve Gao with Re/Max First represented the buyers.