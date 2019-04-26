Online reviews can sink a restaurant, but can they spoil a company to potential employees. J.T. and Dale certainly don’t think so. They talk about online reviews in the edition of Ask of J.T. & Dale. Both believe it is necessary to give the company receiving poor reviews a chance. Companies may be under new leadership or on the upswing since the poor reviews were written.
“I’m thrilled that we are building transparency out in the working world and that there are sights that you can go to now and read reviews by employees,” J.T. said. “I think it’s great. However, it puts these companies in a position of if something negative has been reported about them, they don’t get the opportunity to respond and address it as well as they like.”
