BLDG 5 said Wednesday it will be closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.
The Perkins Road Overpass restaurant announced the closure on social media, saying the business will be shut down for the health and safety of guests and employees.
“We are currently evaluating our options for continued service as well as fully sanitize our space and are confident that we can quickly resume safe service for our guests,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
An update on BLDG 5’s status will be posted Thursday on social media.
Several local restaurants have been forced to temporarily close after employees tested positive or showed symptoms of coronavirus.