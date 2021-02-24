A rezoning of Cortana Mall into a warehouse center for a developer that works closely with Amazon was deferred by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council until March 10 to allow time for the project to get under single ownership.

Donnie Miller, director of business development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, told the Metro Council the project is “still alive” and moving in the right direction.

What might come next for Sears space at Mall of Louisiana? Here are a few ideas With Sears set to close its Mall of Louisiana store this spring, there are a number of possibilities real estate experts see for the space tha…

“There were delays on the transaction of closing,” he said. Miller said the project needs to be under the ownership of one entity that requests the rezoning. Right now, Cortana has several owners, including former anchor tenants of the retail center, and Moonbeam Capital Investments, which owns the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn’s space.

Seefried, which has close ties to Amazon, wants to demolish Cortana and replace it with a five-level warehouse and office, which would have 2.9 million square feet of space. Documents filed with the Planning Commission call for 1,251 parking spots at the site, an indication of how many employees might work at the facility.

Belk files for bankruptcy, pledges no layoffs or store closings Belk filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Houston late Tuesday, the first step in a reorganization plan that will see its owner, Sycamore Partne…

In April, the Atlanta-based company handled the purchase of a 34.3-acre site on Bethany Church’s Industriplex campus. That property is now home for Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, a 111,918-square-foot facility. In November, the company bought a 63.3-acre site off La. 415 in Port Allen and filed documents with the West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office outlining a lease agreement with Amazon.

Amazon is currently building a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center near Carencro, at the former Evangeline Downs site. That fulfillment center is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment.

Last Sears store in Louisiana is hiring temp workers and will close soon After 24 years, Sears is closing its Baton Rouge location at the Mall of Louisiana, the last location in the state.

Based on the size of the proposed Cortana facility, Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon, has said it will handle small, sortable products, less than 18 inches in size. Amazon typically pairs fulfillment centers that carry sortable products with those that handle larger items, he said.

On Monday, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission easily approved the site plan that Seefried has submitted for Cortana. That will go before the Metro Council in March.