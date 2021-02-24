Cortana plan page 17.jpg
Documents submitted to the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission show the site plan for a distribution center Seefried Industrial Properties wants to build at the site of Cortana Mall. Seefried works closely with Amazon and has purchased properties in East and West Baton Rouge parish for the online retail giant. The rezoning of the space has been delayed until March 10.

A rezoning of Cortana Mall into a warehouse center for a developer that works closely with Amazon was deferred by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council until March 10 to allow time for the project to get under single ownership.

Donnie Miller, director of business development for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, told the Metro Council the project is “still alive” and moving in the right direction.

“There were delays on the transaction of closing,” he said. Miller said the project needs to be under the ownership of one entity that requests the rezoning. Right now, Cortana has several owners, including former anchor tenants of the retail center, and Moonbeam Capital Investments, which owns the interior of the mall and the former Mervyn’s space.

Seefried, which has close ties to Amazon, wants to demolish Cortana and replace it with a five-level warehouse and office, which would have 2.9 million square feet of space. Documents filed with the Planning Commission call for 1,251 parking spots at the site, an indication of how many employees might work at the facility.

In April, the Atlanta-based company handled the purchase of a 34.3-acre site on Bethany Church’s Industriplex campus. That property is now home for Amazon’s South Baton Rouge Distribution Center, a 111,918-square-foot facility. In November, the company bought a 63.3-acre site off La. 415 in Port Allen and filed documents with the West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office outlining a lease agreement with Amazon.

Amazon is currently building a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center near Carencro, at the former Evangeline Downs site. That fulfillment center is designed to pick, pack and ship bulky items, such as rugs, patio furniture and outdoor equipment.

Based on the size of the proposed Cortana facility, Marc Wulfraat, a logistics expert who tracks Amazon, has said it will handle small, sortable products, less than 18 inches in size. Amazon typically pairs fulfillment centers that carry sortable products with those that handle larger items, he said.

On Monday, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission easily approved the site plan that Seefried has submitted for Cortana. That will go before the Metro Council in March.

