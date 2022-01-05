Off the Hook may have just opened its first Baton Rouge restaurant around Christmas, but the Thibodaux-based chain has already signed a lease to open a second location this summer.
Off the Hook is set to move into the former CC’s Coffee House on Burbank Drive, in the Southgate Village Shopping Center, said Paxton Moreaux, director of operations.
The location at 3930 Burbank fits in with the model Off the Hook has established locally: find a location that had been occupied by a successful chain in a high traffic area. The company leased a former Zaxby's building on Airline Highway in Gonzales and a former Raising Cane's on Corporate Boulevard.
Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate handled the lease. She said CC’s decided to close the Burbank coffee shop after it opened a newer location near Burbank and Lee Drive, in the Arlington Marketplace.
Off the Hook has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, etouffee and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and the Gonzales location followed in June 2020.