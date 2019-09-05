State Farm, the largest auto insurance company in Louisiana when ranked by market share with about one-third of policies, expects to cut private auto insurance rates by 2.6% for policyholders in the state in November.

Statewide, the impact of the insurance rate reduction is expected to cost the company $36.6 million across 1 million policy holders.

In February, the company announced its rates were going down by 3.2%. State Farm has lowered private auto insurance rate four times in the past two years for a total drop of 10.4%, records show.

It seems that the insurance rate cuts have been to win back more market share. In July 2016, State Farm had 1.14 million customers in Louisiana but that's been declining steadily each year.

Between July 2016 and January 2019, State Farm reported that it had 117,852 fewer customers in the state.

“Improving expenses and losses were important factors that supported our decision to make this rate change," said Mark Cockerham, vice president of agency for State Farm.

Louisiana still has the second-highest auto insurance rates in the country, according to Insure.com. The average premium in Louisiana was $2,298 in 2018, which is more than 50 percent higher than the national average.

