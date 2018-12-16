Grant expands farm to school program
The Louisiana Department of Education Division of Nutrition Support, in collaboration with the LSU AgCenter, announced an expansion of a multiyear effort supporting the Louisiana Farm to School Program using a $1.8 million federal grant.
This new three-year agreement, funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, is designed to advance efforts in three program areas: school gardens, education and curriculum, and local food procurement in schools.
The new agreement allows the Farm to School team to expand current projects and provide new program materials such as recipes and curricula for Louisiana Harvest of the Month items; a school garden teacher certificate program; promotional materials for farm-to-school programming; and analysis of the economic and health impacts of farm-to-school and local food systems.
“We are pleased to be able to expand our farm-to-school efforts and reach out to everyone around the state involved in farm to school activities and those that may be interested,” said Carl Motsenbocker, an AgCenter horticulture professor and executive director of Louisiana Farm to School Program.
The program's website is lsuagcenter.com/louisianafarmtoschool.
State webinar addresses spill prevention programs
A Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality webinar on spill prevention is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasure Plans and Spill Prevention Control Plans are federal- and state-required plans to prevent unauthorized discharges for storage facilities into surrounding waterways. Even though there are similar requirements for both plans, there are some significant differences. Spill Prevention Control Plans are a requirement in many Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permits; however, many facilities either don’t know that the plans are required or haven’t implemented a plan.
The Enviroschool presentation will go over the major requirements of the two documents, along with additional information to assist facilities in staying in compliance with spill plan requirements. Registration is at deq.louisiana.gov/form/enviroschool.
Gauthiers' Oilfield Rental adopts Modex name
Gauthiers’ Oilfield Rental LLC has changed its name to Modex LLC following a May 2015 transaction between the companies in which Gauthiers’ became part of Modex.
All branding materials will be updated to reflect the change. Meanwhile, the Louisiana locations in Lafayette, Houma and Port Fourchon will continue under the same management while continuing to expand offerings and develop a broader range of products and services.
“We are excited to align our branding with our global team,” said Garett Gauthier, the company's Americas region director.
Modex offers sale and rental of offshore containers, baskets, cabins, workshops and support equipment for the offshore industry.
Birth center relocates to Woman's Hospital campus
The Birth Center of Baton Rouge has relocated from Picardy Avenue to the Woman’s Hospital campus.
In 2014, Dr. Ryan Dickerson, an OB-GYN, partnered with local midwives to open the nationally accredited, freestanding, out-of-hospital childbirth center. It continues to be privately owned by local OB-GYNs and operated by midwives, and has assisted in the birth of more than 400 babies.
With the increased demand for out-of-hospital births, the Birth Center partnered with Woman’s Hospital to build a new facility. The building was designed by midwives to offer a childbirth experience for women desiring an unmedicated birth. The Birth Center provides extended prenatal visits, birth in a homelike setting, direct access to an on-call midwife throughout the prenatal and postpartum period, and postpartum home visits. The Birth Center also offers waterbirth.
The website is birthcenterbr.com and phone is (225) 761-1200.
Cardiovascular Institute opens in Prairieville
Cardiovascular Institute of the South has opened a cardiovascular care clinic at 37292 Market Place Drive, Suite A, in Prairieville.
This clinic will be open Monday-Friday and will offer services including Holter monitoring, event monitoring, ultrasound, nuclear and treadmill testing services to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease. Smoking cessation services also are available. The appointment number is (225) 677-1400.
Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, CIS has more than 750 team members at 22 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, seven of which offer telemedicine services.
Burgersmith opens on Perkins Road
Burgersmith has opened in Highland Park Marketplace at 18303 Perkins Road, Building 1, Suite 100, at Old Perkins and Highland roads.
The restaurant, serving burgers with a Louisiana flair, is the chain's third Baton Rouge location and fifth location since opening in 2009. It also has locations in Lafayette and Denham Springs.