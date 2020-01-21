Houston-based McDermott International Inc. — a company with historical ties to New Orleans and Baton Rouge — said Tuesday it will submit a prepackaged bankruptcy filing that will eliminate more than $4.6 billion in debt.
The company said more than two-thirds of its creditors back the restructuring plan. The plan will be submitted to a Houston bankruptcy court Tuesday and McDermott expects it will get a bankruptcy judge to approve it in two months.
All of McDermott's businesses are expected to continue to operate normally during the restructuring. McDermott expects to continue to pay employee wages and benefits, and to pay all suppliers in full.
McDermott was once a premier presence in New Orleans during the oil and gas industry's boom times.
The energy services and engineering firm, following the paths of other local oil and gas companies, moved its corporate headquarters from New Orleans to Houston in 2005 before Hurricane Katrina, significantly shrinking its local footprint. It closed its last remaining office in the city in 2013.
In 2017, McDermott acquired CB&I, which had purchased the Baton Rouge-based Shaw Group in 2013. The McDermott and CB&I merger was a $6 billion all-stock transaction. CB&I had paid $3 billion for The Shaw Group.
McDermott has about 4,000 employees across Louisiana, mostly in the Lake Charles area.
According to The Wall Street Journal, McDermott has struggled after reporting losses on some big liquefied natural gas construction projects. McDermott is currently building two LNG liquefaction plants — the Cameron LNG facility in Hackberry in southwest Louisiana and the Freeport LNG facility in Freeport, Texas.
McDermott and joint venture partner Chiyoda International Corp. have provided the engineering, procurement and construction for the Cameron LNG project since the project's initial award in 2014. The project includes three liquefaction units.
McDermott's restructuring will be financed by a $2.8 billion debtor-in-possession financing plan. This will enable McDermott to stabilize its cash flows, continue normal business operations and fulfill its commitments to customers, suppliers, joint-venture partners, business partners and employees.
As part of the restructuring, subsidiaries of McDermott have entered into a share and asset purchase agreement with a joint partnership between The Chatterjee Group and Rhône Group, two New York-based investment firms. The joint partnership will serve as the "stalking-horse bidder" in a court-supervised sale process for Lummus Technology, a McDermott subsidiary that serves as a petrochemical refinery.
The partnership has agreed to acquire Lummus for $2.7 billion. McDermott will have the option to retain or purchase a 10% ownership interest in the entity purchasing Lummus. McDermott expects to hold an auction in a month and a half to solicit higher bids for Lummus. Either the partnership or the winning bidder at the auction will purchase Lummus.
Proceeds from the sale will pay off the debtor-in-possession financing and provide cash for long-term liquidity. The company expects to exit Chapter 11 with about $500 million in funded debt.
"McDermott will emerge a stronger, more competitive company with a solid financial foundation, and we will build upon our reputation as a premier, fully integrated provider of technology, engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry," said David Dickson, president and chief executive officer.
As a result of the filing, McDermott said it expects to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange within the next 10 days.