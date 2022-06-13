A year after announcing plans to open a Baton Rouge location, the Bank of St. Francisville has purchased a former Investar Bank branch.
The bank bought the branch at 5505 Highland Road for $853,888 in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Carter Leak IV, president and CEO of the Bank of St. Francisville, said the goal is to open the branch by the end of summer. About four people will work in the initial Baton Rouge location.
Leak said there is a strong relationship between Baton Rouge and St. Francisville, so opening a local branch made sense. “We’ve significantly grown our footprint and we think we can provide a greater level of service to our Baton Rouge customers, especially on the deposit side,” he said.
The Bank of St. Francisville was founded in 1978 and has one location at 5700 Commerce St. As of June 30, it had $182.7 million in deposits, according to the FDIC.
Douglas Dupont, who was named Baton Rouge market president in June 2020, said the Bank of St. Francisville plans to open a second branch in town. The Highland Road branch is in “good proximity” to the future site, he said.