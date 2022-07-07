Dollar General is building a 10,640-foot-square foot store near the intersection of Airline Highway and South Flannery Road. The store is under construction at 135 S. Flannery, the former home of Brunet's Cajun Restaurant, a popular seafood eatery. The Dollar General store is set to open in the fall and between six to 10 people will work in the store. This will be the 23rd Dollar General store in Baton Rouge.
