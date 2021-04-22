Pool supplies distributor Pool Corp. in Covington reported a $98.7 million profit in the first quarter on record net sales of $1.06 billion.
The profit compares to $30.9 million a year earlier on sales of $677.3 million.
"Our sales have continued to benefit from elevated demand for residential pool products, driven by home-centric trends influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. Maintenance, replacement, refurbishment and construction activity remains strong as families create and expand home-based outdoor living and entertainment spaces, resulting in broad sales gains across nearly all product categories," said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.
Earnings per share increased to $2.42 from 75 cents a year ago. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.
The company also raised its annual earnings guidance range to $11.85 to $12.60 per share from a previous range estimate of $9.12 to $9.62.
"Looking ahead at the remainder of the year, we expect to achieve strong growth tempered by tougher comps in the back half of the year," Arvan said.
Pool Corp. shares have risen 3.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.