Baton Rouge-based Pass It Down, a technology startup which relocated to the Capital City last year, raised $860,000 from a group of investors for the company's expansion efforts.

VentureSouth, an angel investment group in South Carolina where accredited individual investors chip in money to invest in startups, led fundraising round for the company.

Pass It Down, founded in 2015, builds software templates for museums and businesses to create virtual storytelling timelines, galleries, story maps and other digital storytelling tools. The goal is for those organizations to increase engagement of visitors and customers. The startup previously won $100,000 during the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week pitch competition in November 2019. It had raised $500,000 before then for a total of $1.5 million since its inception. The startup plans to prepare for what's known as a Series A round in the next two years which could be much more money and future employees.

Pass It Down relocated to Baton Rouge at the Technology Park on Florida Boulevard to grow the business which was founded in Tennessee but previously headquartered in Austin. Offices in Chattanooga and Austin remain open.

Chris Cummings is the CEO of Pass It Down and he holds both a law and undergraduate degree from LSU.

The startup has five employees across the business so far but also contracts with independent freelancers for work across the country. It expects to hire four employees in the coming months in Baton Rouge such as a senior user interface and user experience designer, two sales account managers and one customer service representative.

Pass It Down participated in Techstars, an accelerator program in Austin last year. Techstars offers startups mentorship and some capital in exchange for equity in the startup. It has worked with clients such as Porsche, the Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission but also universities, libraries and sports teams. Those organizations had millions of impressions, or visitors scrolling through the exhibits even some at trade shows for marketing purposes, created by the company.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic began, there was interest by museums and libraries to bring works online and drive donations for the collections, according to its CEO.

"When COVID-19 hit, every library and museum had to shut their doors," Cummings said. "The demand for digital exhibits and digital experiences for their visitors and community skyrocketed."

Pass It Down expects to be building new templates for clients and anticipates to support three dimensional objects in the future to launch in 2021.