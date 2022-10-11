Former NFL great Derrick Brooks is part of a team that will open the first Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in downtown Indianapolis.
Brooks, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is a member of a group that signed an area development agreement with Walk-On’s. The Indianapolis restaurant, set to open early next year, is the first location in the agreement; other Indiana markets are part of the deal.
This will be the second Walk-On’s in Indiana. A location inside the student union at Purdue University opened in 2021. Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, a co-owner of Walk-On’s, is a graduate of Purdue.
Brooks is the latest sports figure to join the Walk-On's team. Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott has an ownership stake in four Texas locations. Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney is part of a franchise group that plans to open multiple restaurants in North and South Carolina.
Baton Rouge-based Walk-On’s has recently opened restaurants in D’Iberville, Mississippi, Pensacola, Florida; and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is set to open locations soon in Clemson, South Carolina; McKinney, Texas; and Opelika, Alabama. The chain has 70 locations and more than 100 in various stages of development.