The Denham Pointe Shopping Center has been sold for $4.7 million to a group of Metairie investors.
Park Plaza Shopping Center 2, headed up by Kirth Paciera, bought the center at 1113 S. Range Ave., said Clay Furr of Momentum Commercial Real Estate. Furr and Charlie Colvin represented the seller, Range Avenue Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
Colin Smith of Kurz and Hebert represented the buyers.
Denham Pointe is a 23,600-square-foot shopping center that has been 100% occupied since the 2016 flood, Furr said. Tenants include a mix of service and retail businesses, including One Main Financial, UPS, Smoothie King, Pizza Hut, C.J. Brown Realtors and GoAuto.