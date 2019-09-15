Crawfish production meetings scheduled
The LSU AgCenter will host five crawfish meetings in south Louisiana to help producers get ready for the upcoming season.
Topics include pond management, including water and vegetation management, and how second-cropping rice affects crawfish yields.
Meetings, all at 6 p.m., include:
- Jennings: Sept. 23, Jefferson Davis Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 1006 S. Lake Arthur Ave.
- Crowley: Sept. 25, Acadia Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 157 Cherokee Drive.
- Ville Platte: Oct. 1, Evangeline Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 230 Court St.
- Abbeville: Oct. 2, Vermilion Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 1105 W. Port St.
- Raceland: Oct. 3, Lafourche Parish LSU AgCenter extension office, 115 Texas St.
Pitch contest winners start laundry app
Suds Laundry Services, an app that got funding from a pitch competition for LSU students that allows customers to place orders to get their clothes cleaned, is now operating in Baton Rouge.
The app allows customers to choose a laundry service, arrange to have their dirty clothes picked up for cleaning and set up times to have their clean garments returned. Suds also is starting a standard wash-and-fold “Sudscription Plan,” which covers 60 pounds of dirty clothes for $79.99 a month, with four pick-ups and deliveries. The app is available for Apple iOS mobile devices with an Android version coming in the near future.
Suds is a collaboration among Danille Tulagan, Hayden Monarch, Dalton DeLaune and Chris Hilliard. In April, the business participated in the Venture Challenge, a pitch competition for LSU students, and was awarded $8,000.
Suds plans to launch across Louisiana.
Pain management clinic opens at BRG
The Interventional Pain Institute has opened inside Baton Rouge General’s Center for Health at 9001 Summa Ave., Suite 346.
The pain management clinic is one of several tenants opening in the coming months at the Center for Health, the medical office building on the General's Bluebonnet campus associated with a $12 million renovation and expansion of the 140,000-square-foot building that was formerly occupied by Ochsner.
Dr. Barrett Johnston is the founder of IPI, providing treatment for various conditions including back and neck pain, migraines and joint pain.
The phone number is (225) 769-3636 and website is interventionalpain.com.
Business workshop targets social media
New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. and the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network will present the fourth session from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 of "In It To Win It," a series of workshops and panel discussions aimed at helping local, diverse-owned businesses in New Orleans capture more revenue from New Orleans' tourism economy.
The free interactive workshop at Ashé's Power House Theatre, 1731 Baronne St., will teach attendees how to boost their search rankings in Google, how to leverage social media channels and the basics of how search marketing and social media can work together to boost business.
The first half of the program will provide an overview of Search Engine Optimization and feature three things participants can do to improve how their business shows up on Google's search results pages. The second half will focus on social media, with takeaways on how to use Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and other platforms to find and connect with target audiences through effective, low-cost campaigns.
An audience Q&A will follow the discussion. Seating is limited. Register at eventbrite.com/e/in-it-to-win-it-using-google-facebook-and-other-sites-to-win-business-tickets-71391876023.
Clinic adds bariatric, endocrine services
Tulane Surgery Clinic Northshore, which opened earlier this year on the Lakeview Regional Medical Center campus with Tulane Transplant Institute services, is adding endocrine and bariatric, or weight-loss, surgical services.
The Tulane Bariatric Center offers patients the surgical weight-loss solutions, with support before and after the procedure to monitor readiness and progress. The surgery clinic also will offer diagnosis and treatment of common endocrine procedures, including adrenal disorders, pituitary diseases and thyroid issues such as hyperparathyroidism and thyroid cancer.
There are plans to add additional surgical specialties to the clinic in the coming months.
La., Bayou Region outlook scheduled
The Louisiana Economic Outlook for 2020-21 with a focus on the Bayou Region will be presented Sept. 25 at a luncheon at The Cypress Columns, 157 Tourist Drive, in Gray.
The program is sponsored by the South Louisiana Economic Council and Pedestal Bank in cooperation with Louisiana Economic Development. Economist Loren C. Scott, professor emeritus at LSU, will present the economic outlook report.
Sign-in starts at 11:30 a.m., with the luncheon at noon. Cost is $65. The deadline for registration is Sept. 20 at bayouregion.com.