Firearms distributor Lipsey’s has promoted Senior Vice President and General Manager Flint Virgets to president of the Baton Rouge company.
Laurie Lipsey Aronson will retain the position of chief executive officer and now chairwoman, while founder Richard Lipsey remains the patriarch of the organization.
Flint began his career with Lipsey’s nearly 33 years ago and has served in multiple positions, including customer service, sales management and buyer. He served 20 years as senior vice president and general manager.
“This well-deserved leadership promotion was an easy decision …," Aronson said. "He has always been like a family member to both Richard and me. I’m sure his father, Warren Virgets, who was also with our company for over 30 years, is smiling down on Flint as well.”
Aronson noted Virgets is looked upon as a mentor within Lipsey’s through his support, training and leadership in bringing people together, and has cultivated invaluable relationships on every level of the industry.
“I’m so fortunate to work with such a great assembly of talent. I look forward to carrying on the can-do spirit of our organization," Virgets said.
Lipsey's, formed initially as a wholesale hunting and fishing distributor in 1953, is one of the largest independently owned firearms and accessories distributors in the country to federally licensed dealers.