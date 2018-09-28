Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish rose by 2.6 percent in July to nearly $783.3 million.
According to figures released Friday afternoon by the city-parish Finance Department, sales were up year-to-year for the second time in three months. In July 2017, spending topped out at nearly $753.8 million.
Consumer spending shot up in the aftermath of the August 2016 flood as tens of thousands of homeowners replaced vehicles, furniture, appliances and furnishings and bought materials to rebuild homes. That led to tough comparisons with flood-related spending.
Spending on vehicles posted the first year-to-year increase since August 2017, going up 7.7 percent to nearly $64 million.
Sales by category were mixed. Retail sales, which account for more than half of the economic activity in the parish, was up 2.4 percent. Sales at food service and drinking establishments, which account for 9.2 percent of activity, were down by 3.8 percent. Manufacturing sales, which make up 9 percent of activity, were 2.2 percent higher. Manufacturing sales are a volatile category affected by large equipment purchases.
Spending inside the city limits was up by nearly 4.8 percent to $440.8 million. Outside the city limits, spending was down 0.2 percent to $342.5 million.
Through the first seven months of the year, nearly $5.5 billion has been spent in East Baton Rouge, down 3.2 percent compared to a year ago.