Three local employees of a national real estate firm got a big early Christmas present on Saturday, when the owner of the business split $10 million in bonuses among his 198 employees.
Edward St. John, founder of St. John Properties, paid out the bonuses in celebration of the company reaching its goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, retail and warehouse space.
St. John presented the bonus checks at company’s annual holiday party, held in Baltimore Saturday. The amount of the each person's bonus was based on years of service, with some veteran employees receiving more than $270,000. The average bonus was $50,000 per employee.
“I was shocked, very shocked to get such a generous gift,” said Todd Pevey, regional partner in Gonzales for St. John, which has 445,000 square feet of properties in the Baton Rouge area. Some employees cried when they opened envelopes and saw how large the checks were, said Pevey, who didn't want to disclose the amount of his bonus.
He’s been with St. John for 19 years and was working as an oyster shucker in a local seafood restaurant before he started with the company. “It’s been a good ride,” he said.
“Nobody knew what was happening,” said Pevey. “We got into this room and they started handing out red envelopes.” St. John and Larry Maykrantz, the president of St. John, told the employees how proud they were of them and how significant it was that they reached their goal of developing 20 million square feet of commercial property.
St. John set that goal in 2005, back when the business had 10 million square feet. In contrast, the total of all the industrial and warehouse space in metro Baton Rouge is about 30 million square feet.
“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way, that would make a significant impact on their lives,” St. John said in a statement. “I am thankful for every one of our employees for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”
The fact that the two employees in Pevey’s office also got the generous bonuses was also important, Pevey said. “It made everybody happy and happy employees are good employees,” he said. “Running the organization here in Louisiana, it gives me some comfort that the other people in the office are happy. Maybe they’ll be here a long time.”
Pevey said he doesn’t know what he will do with his bonus. He joked his financial planner may get involved, after he finds out about the check.
The company has five properties in metro Baton Rouge: Barringer Foreman Technology Park, Barringer Crossing I and Barringer Crossing II, all at 14111 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge; Main Street Pelican Point at 6473 La. 44 in Gonzales and Pelican Point Commerce Center at 8184 La. 44 in Gonzales.
St. John already has set another goal: to get to 40 million square feet. “Hopefully, I’ll be here for another 19 years,” Pevey said.