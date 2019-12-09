Barringer Crossing I in Baton Rouge is one of five commercial spaces in Baton Rouge and Gonzales that St. John Properties owns. Edward St. John, founder of St. John Properties, gave out $10 million in bonus checks to the company's 198 employees on Saturday. Three of those people work locally. “I was shocked, very shocked to get such a generous gift,” said Todd Pevey, regional partner for St. John. Some employees cried when they opened envelopes and saw how large the checks were, he said.