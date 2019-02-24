LSU AgCenter plans classes on beef cattle
The LSU AgCenter will conduct Master Cattleman classes in Jena this spring.
Classes will be held on Monday evenings from March 4 through May 13 at the LaSalle Parish Courthouse in Room 23.
Topics in beef cattle management include pasture agronomy, pasture weeds, beef cattle nutrition, reproduction, breeding and selection, animal health, cattle handling, economics and marketing, and end product.
“From these classes, producers will learn basic knowledge and the latest research on these topics, ways to improve production efficiency, knowledge to implement best management practices, understanding of the importance and care of natural resources and animal well-being, and become Beef Quality Assurance-certified,” said AgCenter regional livestock specialist Jason Holmes.
The registration fee is $125 and includes the curriculum, evening meals, Louisiana Master Cattleman metal farm sign and class handouts.
For more information or to register, contact Holmes at jholmes@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 368-2999 or Jim McCann at jmccann@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 649-2663.
Wildlife group seeking award nominations
The Louisiana Wildlife Federation is accepting nominations for the 55th Governor's State Conservation Achievement Awards.
The program recognizes people and organizations making outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state. There are eight award categories: professional, volunteer, business, educator, youth, elected official, communications and organization.
The nomination deadline is March 4 and awards will be presented April 27 at a banquet at Ashley Manor in Baton Rouge.
The program recognizes significant efforts to conserve fish and wildlife resources, enhance opportunities for citizens to enjoy outdoor recreation, improve the quality of the environment, and/or educate and advocate on behalf of our natural resources in Louisiana.
Details and a nomination form are posted at lawildlifefed.org or contact the LWF office at (225) 344-6707 or email lwf@lawildilfed.org.