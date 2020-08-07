Campus Federal Credit Union is set to open a branch this fall in the Long Farm Village traditional neighborhood development.
The 1,700-square-foot location, dubbed the Campus Federal Interaction Center, will be in an office park under construction at 9555 Antioch Road. The credit union said it will be different than a typical branch, with a heavy emphasis on technology. There will be video call centers, so customers can interact with Campus Federal employees in other branches and tap into their expertise on issues such as home loans. Interactive ATMs and iPads will also be available.
Campus Federal officials said the staffing for the branch has yet to be determined.
Campus Federal, which was founded in 1934 to serve LSU employees, has five branches in Baton Rouge, including two locations on campus (one of which is temporarily closed), one at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and a center next to Pennington Biomedical Research Center. Earlier this year, the credit union bought a piece of undeveloped land on Siegen Lane with an eye toward eventually building a branch there. Campus Federal has more than 50,000 members and total assets of more than $688 million.