Scariano Wholesale Foods said it will spend $10 million to expand its wholesale food distribution facility near Hammond, a move that will create 20 new jobs.
Louisiana Economic Development said the new jobs will have an average annual salary of $42,000 plus benefits. The work will also create 27 indirect jobs.
Scariano Wholesale provides meat and seafood to independent grocery stores, specialty meat shops and processors.
The expansion will involve installing a new fueling station for its distribution fleet, adding to the cold storage space, expanding the loading dock and warehouse and building new parking for employee vehicles and distribution trucks. Work has already started, but company officials sad it will take "four or five years" to complete everything.
LED began working with Scariano on a potential expansion project in January 2019. The state of Louisiana offered the company a performance-based $250,000 Economic Development Award Program incentive to support the road improvements.