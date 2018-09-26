The Cancer Association of Greater New Orleans is expanding into Baton Rouge with a partnership with Baton Rouge General.
CAGNO, which offers counseling, support and discounts to patients undergoing cancer treatment, will now operate in 23 parishes total. Members of the group will be located in Baton Rouge and make rounds at local hospitals.
"CAGNO’s work in New Orleans has touched the lives of thousands of patients and their families,” BRG President and CEO Edgardo Tenreiro said in a statement. “Baton Rouge patients have the same needs, and by providing this tremendous asset, we’ll be able to ensure that local patients get the support and assistance to help them continue their treatment and recovery.”
The organization distributes more than $200,000 annually in financial assistance to cancer patients, fills nearly 2,000 prescriptions and provides gas cards to more than 700 patients with transportation needs.