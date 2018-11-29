The owners of Ichiban, a popular sushi restaurant, are opening a new ramen and poke eatery in the Electric Depot development in Mid City.

Boru, the Japanese word for “bowl," will open in early 2019. It will feature a variety of dishes centered around bowls, featuring ramen noodles made in-house.

Patrick Wong, one of the co-owners of Ichiban, recently spent three weeks in Japan, training with some of the top ramen chefs in the country in an effort to make dishes as authentic as possible.

While poke restaurants have been popping up around Baton Rouge over the past year or two, Wong said Boru’s offerings will be noteworthy, featuring the same flavors people have come to know from Ichiban.

The Electric Depot is currently under construction at 1509 Government St. at the old Entergy site. Red Stick Social, a community gathering space with a bowling alley, live music venue, restaurant and bar, will be the centerpiece of the development. It’s set to open on Feb. 1.

Boru will be in the same building as City Roots, a coffee shop with ties to Community Coffee Chairman Matt Saurage. Sixteen apartments, set to open by the end of the year, will be on top of the businesses. There will be a third building in the first phase of the development; it will include a yoga studio and healthy eating place.

