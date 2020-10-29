An artist's rendering shows the once-proposed $600 million River Park development north of Hollywood Casino downtown. A New Orleans company which has the listing for the $23.5 acre site said there is strong interest in the land from five or six developers. A judge ruled against River Park developer Pete Clements last month, saying he owed a lender more than $19 million in principal and interest payments, stemming from a 2008 loan he took out on the property.