AMC Theatres plans to reopen its Baton Rouge theatres on Aug. 27 — coming a week after it starts with a limited restart of about a sixth of its nationwide locations.
AMC Entertainment, which owns the nation's largest movie theater chain, said Thursday that it expects to open an initial 100 locations on Aug. 20 with retro ticket prices of 15 cents per movie for a day at those theatres. AMC's three New Orleans-area theatres — AMC Dine-In Clearview Palace 12, AMC Elmwood Palace 20 and AMC Westbank Palace 16 — are on the Aug. 20 list.
AMC will reopen its remaining Louisiana locations on Aug. 27: AMC Baton Rouge 16 and AMC Mall of Louisiana 15 in Baton Rouge; AMC Hammond Palace 10; and AMC Houma Palace 10.
AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March.
After several false starts due to a summer rise in coronavirus cases throughout much of the U.S., widespread moviegoing is currently set to resume in late August. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.
Cinemark will reopen its Perkins Rowe movie theater Friday, showing classic family movies such as "Jurassic Park", "The Goonies" and "Iron Man."
During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther," “Back to the Future” and “Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.
AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney's Fox Searchlight.
AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for “Tenet.” Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.
AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask wearing.
The only theater currently open in metro Baton Rouge is the screen at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. That theater has been open since mid-June, showing a mix of family classics such as "Labyrinth," "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial" and "The Never Ending Story," along with recent documentaries.
Malco briefly reopened its Gonzales cinema in June, but quickly trimmed back operations to weekends only. The Memphis-based chain has since closed all of its theaters except for a single drive-in, after the movies that were set for release in July were postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases in states such as California, Florida and Texas. Malco has said the plan is to start reopening theaters in the next few weeks, in anticipation of September movie releases.
Other Baton Rouge movie theaters such as the Movie Tavern by Marcus locations in Citiplace and Juban Crossing, and Celebrity Theaters, have yet to announce new reopening dates.