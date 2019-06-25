La Capitol Federal Credit Union, based in Baton Rouge, was approved by the National Credit Union Administration to expand its membership region to six new parishes.
Those parishes include Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemine, St. John, St. Bernard and St. Charles - which are considered underserved and low income.
The move roughly doubles the credit union's potential membership scope, which previously included individuals who live or work in the City of Baton Rouge and the following parishes: Allen, Grant, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Terrebonne and Tangipahoa.
La Capital was founded in 1961 to serve the employees of the Louisiana Department of Commerce and Industry.
La Capitol Federal Credit Union generated $991,084 in net income as of March 31, down slightly from $1.2 million one year before during the same time frame.
The credit union had $506 million in total assets as of March 31.