Baton Rouge area
Baton Rouge General has earned its chest pain accreditation certification from The Joint Commission.
Established in 2002 and awarded for a two-year period, chest pain programs that receive this certification are evaluated on compliance with various standards, including program management, supporting self-management, and delivering and facilitating clinical care. The certification evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care. For example, BRG has partnered with ambulance services to begin patient evaluations upon initial contact.
New Orleans area
Tulane Medical Center has been reaccredited by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons for maintaining levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive, patient-centered care.
A cancer program must meet or exceed 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of patient care, including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long followup for survivorship and recurrent disease, and end-of-life care.