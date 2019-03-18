The ninth annual Lemonade Day Louisiana will be held May 4, giving young entrepreneurs ages 6 to 15 a taste of what it's like to run a business by providing tools for them to start lemonade stands in their local communities.
More than 16,000 children are expected to participate in Lemonade Day across the state.
"The young entrepreneurs who choose to take part in this program today will be the small-business owners our economy thrives off of tomorrow," Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday in announcing this year's program with Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves, who co-founded the national initiative in Louisiana.
"Lemonade Day Louisiana has grown larger than any of us could imagine, and now in our ninth year, I hope we can reach every child in Louisiana and introduce them to entrepreneurship," Graves said.
Participants are given business lessons through Lemonade Day's interactive online game platform Lemonopolis. In addition to educational gaming, teachers and parents are provided detailed lesson plans to introduce the various skills necessary for children to start their lemonade stand. Participants are taught problem-solving, communication skills, self-esteem, and philanthropy, among other lessons for self-improvement.
Participatants raise an average of $150 in their first year and continue to see growth in their businesses when returning for second and subsequent years, officials said. Children are encouraged to divide their earnings equally among saving, personal spending and donating in their community. An Entrepreneur of the Year is selected from among participants.
Lemonade Day has chapters in more than 60 cities across the United States and Canada, and more than 1 million children have participated. Information is at Louisiana.lemonadeday.org.