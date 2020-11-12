The Federal Home Loan Bank Atlanta will provide $1.5 million in funding for three affordable housing developments in Baton Rouge and Acadiana.
The grant awards will be leveraged for developments worth nearly $34.6 million.
The three developments are:
- Capstone at Scotlandville, Baton Rouge, an 84-unit development with a total cost of $16.1 million. The development will provide housing for residents along with supportive services such as job training, GED classes and financial wellness training.
- Villas of Lafayette, Lafayette, a 51-unit development with a total cost of $10.4 million. The development will provide housing for seniors with 20% to 60% of area median income.
- Country Ridge Estates, Opelousas, a 32-unit development with a total cost of $8.1 million. The environmentally-friendly development will have amenities such as a community garden, a community center and a computer lab.