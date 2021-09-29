Louisiana added back 42,000 jobs over the past 12 months, most of which were lost due to business closures during the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisiana had 1,841,100 nonfarm jobs in August, up from 1,799,100 jobs a year ago, according to data released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission using Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
The data is not seasonally adjusted. The data is also not reflective of unemployment claims since Hurricane Ida which made landfall in Louisiana in late August.
Statewide unemployment was 6.2% for August, down from 6.6% in July and 8.1% in August 2020.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 5.2% for August down from 5.4% in July. It was 5.2% in August 2020.
In Louisiana, mining and logging, which includes oil and gas but also timber, added back 1,200 jobs over the year to 30,000 jobs.
Construction added 2,800 over the year to 117,600 jobs. Manufacturing was still down 1,500 jobs over the year at 126,500 jobs.
Trade, transportation and utilities added back 800 jobs compared to one year ago for 358,200 jobs.
Information, which includes the motion picture industry, declined by 200 jobs to 16,800 jobs.
Financial activities added 1,300 jobs over the year for 90,400 jobs.
Professional and business services regained 6,900 jobs over the year to 206,900 jobs.
Education and health services, which includes private and charter school teachers, added 8,800 over the year to 317,300 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality, which encompasses restaurant workers and hotel employees, regained 24,700 jobs to 204,400 jobs.
Other services added back 2,400 jobs to 68,100 jobs.
Total government declined by 5,200 jobs over the year to 304,900 jobs.