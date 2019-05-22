Louisiana Economic Development presented 2019 Lantern Awards to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing.

Area winners are Cabot Corp. in Ville Platte, Acadiana Region; Marathon Petroleum Co. in Garyville, Bayou Region; Electro Medical Equipment Co. in Prairieville, Capital Region; and Computrols in Gretna, Southeast Region.

At the event, the Louisiana Quality Foundation presented Louisiana Performance Excellence Awards to the Dove Group in Gonzales; MMR Group in Baton Rouge; Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries Office of Management & Finance in Baton Rouge; and Xavier University Department of Finance in New Orleans. Recipients demonstrate their achievement of award criteria benchmarks that align with the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Criteria, an internationally recognized standard for performance excellence initiated in 1987.

Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s eight Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the contributions of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansion. Each business also must demonstrate sustainability by remaining in operation at least three years prior to the nomination.

“Manufacturers are important economic drivers in Louisiana, providing good jobs and generating the real foundation of economic activity that ripples across our communities in many ways,” LED Secretary Don Pierson said. “Our manufacturing industry is a key to our state’s economic future, because modern manufacturing relies on advanced technologies, state-of-the-art facilities and an efficient, skilled and productive workforce. Our state will certainly prosper when we are committed to helping our Louisiana manufacturers succeed.”

Since LED launched the Lantern Awards in 1979, the program has recognized more than 300 Louisiana manufacturing businesses. LED’s program partners include the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association and the Louisiana Quality Foundation.