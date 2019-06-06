Golden Chick, a Texas-based chain that specializes in chicken tenders, is set to open its first Louisiana restaurant in Baton Rouge this fall.
The company is building a location on Airline Highway, across from Home Depot, said Brian Gilbert, director of development. While there have been delays because a concrete slab was found on the property, the restaurant should open in about four months. About 25 to 30 people will work at the restaurant, which will be open for lunch and dinner seven days a week.
The local franchisee is Shay Ghafoor, who operates several Golden Chick restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth. Ghafoor has family in Baton Rouge, Gilbert said. The plan is for Ghafoor to open three Golden Chicks in metro Baton Rouge over a three-year period.
“We’ve done a lot of research on this territory,” Gilbert said. “We use a lot of analytics when we look at going into a market.”
Golden Chick opened its first restaurant in San Marcos, Texas in 1967. The company now has more than 180 locations across Texas, Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and South Carolina. Jim Stevens, who was named president of the chain two weeks ago, has said he wants to grow Golden Chick to more than 500 locations.
The restaurants serve breast tenderloins, not chopped bits of chicken breast, and also serves fried catfish and roast chicken meals.
“If people want to eat healthy, we have salads and healthy sides such as green beans,” he said.