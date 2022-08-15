The number of houses sold in metro Baton Rouge was 23.1% lower in July than the year before, the fifth month in a row there has been a year-to-year decline in home sales.
There were 1.032 homes sold in July, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Reators’ Multiple Listing Service. That’s down from the 1,342 MLS sales in July 2021.
Rising interest rates have taken a toll on home sales on the local and national level.
Home sales were down 6.9% in Livingston Parish, from 261 to 243. East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the biggest portion of the market, had a 29.2% drop in sales, going from 716 to 507. Ascension Parish was down 32.4%, from 238 to 161.
In a sign that home sales may slow down even further, there were 856 pending sales in July, a 30.5% drop from the 1,232 pending sales a year earlier.
Despite the slowdown in sales, home prices continue to rise, inventory remains limited and houses aren’t staying on the market for long. The median sale price for a home in the metro area was $260,000 in July, up from $242,000 a year earlier.
There were 2,003 houses for sale at the end of July, a 0.1% increase from the 2,001 homes for sale the year before. And the average amount of time a house was on the market before it sold was 28 days, down from 39 a year earlier.
At the current pace of sales, it would take 1.9 months to sell off all of the homes on the market. That’s up from 1.7 months at the end of July 2021. A balance market has around a six-month supply of inventory
Through the first seven months of the year, there have been 7,583 MLS sales. That’s down 10.5% from July 2021, when there were 8,470 MLS sales year to date.