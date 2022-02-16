Origin Materials, a carbon-negative materials company based in California, plans to spent at least $750 million to build a biomass manufacturing facility in Geismar that will turn wood residue into a key chemical used in plastic, Louisiana Economic Development announced Wednesday.
The project is expected to create 200 direct jobs with an annual salary of $99,100 plus benefits, an LED news release says. It should also create 857 indirect jobs in the metro area and 500 construction jobs.
It will be located at the 150-acre Parks Geismar site in Ascension Parish. Construction is slated to start in mid-2023, and the facility should be operational by mid-2025.
The plant will use sustainable wood residue, sourced in part from Louisiana’s timber mills and managed forests, to produce plant-based polyethylene terephthalate, or PET. The compound is primarily used in packaging, textiles and apparel. The plant is also expected to produce hydrothermal carbon, which can be used in fuel pellets.
“I welcome Origin Materials’ plans for a new facility in Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a news release. “Their unique process of developing PET products from renewable wood fibers is yet another example of how the global shift toward sustainability can be a catalyst for economic investment and job creation in our state. The company’s carbon-negative mission aligns with our Climate Action Plan’s approach to limiting the severity of climate change while maintaining economic competitiveness in a low-carbon future.”
Headquartered in West Sacramento, California, Origin Materials has developed technology to turn the carbon found in biomass such as wood residue into goods while capturing carbon in the process.
“The demand for ‘net zero’-enabling materials is extremely strong, and we believe this plant will be instrumental in addressing demand for our products in the United States and internationally,” Origin Materials Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell said in a statement. He thanked LED, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Ascension Parish for their help during site selection.
“The local talent is world-class across refining, forestry and agronomy, feedstock logistics and chemicals," Bissell added. "The site sits along the Mississippi River with easy access to barge and rail and plentiful local wood residue feedstock. The proposed incentive package for building in the area is compelling and the local industrial cluster can provide access to hydrogen, ethylene, water treatment and more.”
Louisiana lured Origin Materials in part through an incentive package that includes a $6 million performance-based grant paid out over six years to cover site infrastructure costs. Origin Materials is also expected to use the state’s Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.