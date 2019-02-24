Baton Rouge has the lowest average price per gallon of regular-grade gasoline in the nation.
The average price per gallon of gas in Baton Rouge is $2.03. Nationwide, gasoline prices are up 10 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.44, according to an AP News Wire Report.
On the other end of spectrum, San Francisco has the nation's highest price per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg told AP news that the jump in prices follows a rise in crude oil costs and that prices at the pump are 15 cents lows than last year.
The average price of diesel rose 3 cents over the past two weeks to $3.04, according to the AP News Wire Report.