LSU’s record setting quarterback Joe Burrow garnered a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and is on his way to being the first pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Now he may get a Baton Rouge street named after him.
An item is set to go before the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission on March 16 to rename Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road. Henry Adams is a short private road off Highland Road, just southeast of the LSU campus.
“We figured this would be a fun, lighthearted way to show appreciation for Joe and all he did for LSU and the state as a whole,” said Matt Estopinal, who submitted the request to change the name of the road. Estopinal is developing Highpointe Oak, a four lot development at the intersection of Highland and Adams/Burrow Road.
Estopinal said during the football season, he would park off the street and walk to Tiger Stadium.
No one currently lives on Adams/Burrow Road, he said. The street was originally a dirt path that led to a hunting camp. Over the years, it got paved. There are four lots in Highpointe Oak fronting the road, but Estopinal said are “essentially presold”.
“This is not about marketing, this is nothing more than a nod to Joe,” he said.