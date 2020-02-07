LSU’s record setting quarterback Joe Burrow garnered a Heisman Trophy, a National Championship and is on his way to being the first pick in this year’s NFL Draft. Now he may get a Baton Rouge street named after him.

An item is set to go before the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission on March 16 to rename Henry Adams Road to Burrow Road. Henry Adams is a short private road off Highland Road, just southeast of the LSU campus.